India's lone warrior in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, Rishabh Pant, after a sturdy knock fell to Pat Cummins playing a poor shot in the second half of the post-lunch session. Cummins brilliantly set Pant up in the over, first bowling four away swingers, then made him play the flick shot off a fuller delivery, which found the edge of the bat and went into the hands of Steve Smith positioned at the second clip. Pant scored a valiant 37 off 78 balls for India. Stump Mic Catches Nathan Lyon Asking Rishabh Pant About IPL 2025 Mega Auction As Duo Have Fun Banter During IND vs AUS 1st Test of BGT 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Pat Cummins Sets Up Rishabh Pant

Too good, Pat Cummins! Mike Hussey explains the Aussie captain's set-up of Rishabh Pant #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/bIfdGUqfwR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)