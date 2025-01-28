Pakistan national cricket team Test captain Shan Masood expressed his dissatisfaction with the disrespectful tone of a journalist's question. The incident happened during the post-match conference following Pakistan's thrashing 120-run defeat against the West Indies national cricket team in the second Test of the two-match series in Multan. Talking about the incident, the journalist asked whether Masood would step down as the team's captain or if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would have to remove him. Masood acknowledged the journalist's question but emphasised the need for respect towards players representing Pakistan. Jomel Warrican Wins Man of the Match Award PAK vs WI 2nd Test 2025, Also Named Player of the Series.

Shan Masood Slams Journalist

Shan Masood cooked same journalist again. pic.twitter.com/ODXHRqNh77 — صالح (@iiisaleh2_0) January 27, 2025

