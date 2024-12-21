In a one-sided match in Bundesliga 2024-25, Bayern Munich routed RB Leipzig 5-1 to gain a commanding win and stretch their lead over second-placed Bayer Leverkusen by seven points. The match started excitingly, with Jamal Musiala scoring first for Munich, however, Benjamin Sesko leveled the score a minute later. Unfazed, Bayern continued their forward press, and soon Konrad Laimer and Joshua Kimmich scored handing Munich a 3-1 lead by half-time. Leroy Sane and Davie hit the back of the net in the second half and gave the Vincent Kompany-coached side an easy win. DAZN to Provide FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Free Live Streaming Online, Strikes Massive Deal For Marquee Football Tournament.

Bayern Munich Thrash RB Leipzig

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)