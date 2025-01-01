India's ace athlete and two-time Olympic medalist, Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, wished his fans a happy new year from his social media platform. Chopra also urged his well-wishers to stay fit and remain happy in the coming year, while sharing a picture of himself in a gym. In 2024, Chopra won a silver medal in the Paris Olympics 2025 behind gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, who clinched a medal from the defending champion's neck. Chopra is currently recovering from a groin injury. Manu Bhaker Shares Beautiful Pic in Saree As Two-Time Olympic Medal Winner Gets Ready To Welcome New Year 2025 With New Resolutions!.

Neeraj Chopra Wishes Fans Happy New Year

