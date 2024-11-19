Kim Kardashian shared a post on Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) and introduced a new friend that caught everyone's attention. Kim said, “Meet my new friend,” referring to the Tesla robot. In a video, Kim waved at Tesla’s humanoid robot and said, “Hi.” Kim then made a heart sign with her hand and asked the robot, “Can you do this? I Love You” The Tesla humanoid robot quickly copied her gesture. Kim was delighted, and said, “You know how to do that” The fun interaction has gone viral, showing how advanced these robots are becoming. Kim’s video gave her fans a glimpse into the future of technology with Tesla robot interaction. X NFL Portal: Elon Musk’s Platform Launches Portal Dedicated to National Football League Portal To Provide All Details at Once Place.

