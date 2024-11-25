A massive fire broke out at Isla Puting Bato, Manila’s largest slum, on Sunday, November 24, displacing 8,000 residents and destroying over 1,000 homes. The blaze, which erupted around 8 AM, raged for eight hours before being brought under control by firefighters. Initial investigations suggest a faulty electrical wire or a gas canister explosion as the possible cause, though officials are yet to confirm. Harrowing videos and pictures from the scene show the area engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing as residents evacuated on makeshift rafts. Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and prevent further destruction in the densely populated community. Tropical Storm Yagi Lashes Philippines: Fierce Storm Blows out of Northern Philippines After Leaving 14 Dead in Landslides and Floods.

Massive Fire Displaces 8,000 in Manila's Isla Puting Bato Slum

🚨🇵🇭MASSIVE FIRE IN MANILA DISPLACES THOUSANDS A massive fire erupted at 8:00 AM this Sunday in Manila's largest slum, Isla Puting Bato, Philippines. The blaze, lasting 8 hours, destroyed 1,000 homes, displacing 8,000 residents from the community's 654,000 total population.… pic.twitter.com/0iN7Lzsvpd — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 25, 2024

