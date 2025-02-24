Bangladesh national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Live Score Updates: Bangladesh side will have its semi-finals hopes hanging in balance as they take on New Zealand in the side’s second match in the Group A. India top the Group after back-to-back wins in the competition and virtually has its foot in the semi-final. New Zealand side has better chances of advancing with their opening win over the Pakistan national cricket team. But a win here for Bangladesh could make it a tri-nation tussle for the remaining spot in the ICC chmpions Trophy 2025 semifinal from Group A. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know Ahead of New Zealand vs Bangladesh Group A Clash.

So far, New Zealand has been a dominant side in Pakistan. Apart form the dominant win in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the side won the tri-nation tournament few days before the mega tournament beating likes of Pakistan and south Africa. The new look Kiwis side is balanced in many aspects with batters and bowlers at their peaks and fielders also providing the great support to the side.

Bangladesh on the other hand will look to start fresh after a loss against India. The side need a MASSIVE win to stay alive in the competition and will still rely on the results. After three matches in Group A, Bangladesh stands third and has outside chance of making it into the semifinal. Experienced players like Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar need to step up their game. Check out the squads and live score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match below. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Eye Semi-Final Spot As They Face Struggling Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Full Squads

Bangladesh Cricket Team: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.