24 Feb, 14:44 (IST)

In a must win match for the Bangladesh national side, the Bengal Tigers are looking to go big against the Kiwis. Tanzid Hasan in particular has been more aggressive and has already smashed a six and a boundary. 

24 Feb, 14:33 (IST)

Matches in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has been very entertaining with at least one centurion in every game. With a history of many high scoring games in the past, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is set for another big match. Three of the five ODIs have been won by the side batting first, while one ended in a tie. The groups are shaping up for the semifinal. Indian side is nearly in the next phase while New Zealand is strong contender for the remaining spot from Group A. Stay tuned for Bangladesh vs New Zealand live action.

24 Feb, 14:14 (IST)

Two Changes each for the Bangladesh and New Zealand as Rachin Ravindra and Kyle Jamieson return for Kiwis, and Bangladesh replace  Soumya Sarkar and Tanzid Shakib by Mahmudullah and Nahid Rana.New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Mustafizur Rahman

24 Feb, 14:07 (IST)

Mitchell Santner wins the toss and opts to bowl first. With the pitch providing some support early in the inning, the New Zealand side will like to take advantage of it. 

24 Feb, 13:56 (IST)

Welcome to the live coverage of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match. The fourth match of the Group A of the competition would decide semifinalists from the Group. Stay tuned for the live Bangladesh vs New Zealand live score updates.    

Bangladesh national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team Live Score Updates: Bangladesh side will have its semi-finals hopes hanging in balance as they take on New Zealand in the side’s second match in the Group A. India top the Group after back-to-back wins in the competition and virtually has its foot in the semi-final. New Zealand side has better chances of advancing with their opening win over the Pakistan national cricket team. But a win here for Bangladesh could make it a tri-nation tussle for the remaining spot in the ICC chmpions Trophy 2025 semifinal from Group A. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know Ahead of New Zealand vs Bangladesh Group A Clash.

So far, New Zealand has been a dominant side in Pakistan. Apart form the dominant win in the opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the side won the tri-nation tournament few days before the mega tournament beating likes of Pakistan and south Africa. The new look Kiwis side is balanced in many aspects with batters and bowlers at their peaks and fielders also providing the great support to the side.

Bangladesh on the other hand will look to start fresh after a loss against India. The side need a MASSIVE win to stay alive in the competition and will still rely on the results. After three matches in Group A, Bangladesh stands third and has outside chance of making it into the semifinal. Experienced players like Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar need to step up their game. Check out the squads and live score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match below.  NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand Eye Semi-Final Spot As They Face Struggling Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Full Squads

Bangladesh Cricket Team:  Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana.

New Zealand Cricket Team: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Jacob Duffy, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young.