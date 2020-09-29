Delhi Capitals will aim to extend its two-match winning run when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 11 of IPL 2020. Delhi have won both of the matches they have played so far in Indian Premier League 13 while Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both of their games. Both teams have faced contrasting fortunes in IPL 2020 and their positions in the IPL 2020 points table reflects the season they have had so far. DC are placed on top of the team standings while SRH are placed at the bottom and are yet to record a win in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and elected to bowl first. DC vs SRH Live Score Updates Dream11 IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost both the game they have played in IPL 2020 and will be eager for a win against Delhi Capitals, who have beaten nine times in 15 meetings in IPL history. Jammu Kashmir star Abdul Samad will be making his debut for SRH while Kane Williamson has also been included in the playing XI. Williamson was left out of the playing XI in the first two games due to a slight niggle. He will replace Mohammad Nabi in the SRH playing XI. Take a look at the playing XI of both teams. How to Watch DC vs SRH, IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Indian Premier League 13 Cricket Match Score Updates on TV.

DC vs SRH Team and Playing 11

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals have also made one change to their playing XI with the experienced pacer Ishant Sharma replacing Avesh Khan in the team. Ishant was out of the opening two games due to a knee injury.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 29, 2020 07:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).