Fit Again Hardik Pandya Looks in Fine Touch At India Nets Ahead of Ind vs SA 1st ODI 2020, Watch Video

Hardik Pandya during a practice session. (Photo Credits: @BCCI/Twitter)

Indian cricket team arrived in Dharamshala for the first One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium. The two teams will lock horns in the three-match ODI series with the first game scheduled on Thursday, March 12. All-rounder Hardik Pandya is back in the Indian team after having recovered from the back injury. Pandya was ignored for the New Zealand tour because of the fitness issues. The star all-rounder is now with the squad and is preparing for the ODI series. Team India Sweats it Out in Dharamshala Ahead of Ind vs SA 1st ODI 2020 (See Pics).

Pandya is an important member of the Indian team, especially in limited-overs. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Pandya batting in the nets. The all-rounder looked in fine touch as he whacked the ball. Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport in India vs South Africa 1st ODI 2020, Check Dharamshala Weather Forecast for Thursday, March 12.

Pandya Power!

Ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI series, Pandya took part in the DY Patil T20 Cup 2020 and slammed two centuries. He will now be looking to transform his form at international level as well. Apart from Pandya, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also return to the Indian squad after nursing respective injuries. Early it was speculated that Virat Kohli would be rested for the series, but he will continue to lead the side.