MS Dhoni Entered Indian Team Because I Was Dropped, Don’t See Myself Unlucky’: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel and MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Out-of-favour wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel recalled the missed opportunities and revealed that he does not consider himself unlucky to have played in the same era as MS Dhoni. Patel made his India debut in 2002 but has managed to play only 65 internationals for India while Dhoni, who made his debut in 2004, has already played over 500 matches for the India national cricket team. Patel is 35 now and recently led Gujarat to their maiden Ranji Trophy title but his last appearance for India came in 2018. Dhoni, on the other, last played for India at the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup but is expected to be back for the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

"I don't see myself as unlucky to be playing in the Dhoni era. I started my career before him, and I had the opportunity to perform before him," Patel said during an interaction with Fever Network's '100 hours 100 stars'. "Dhoni came into the team because I did not have a couple of good series and I was dropped. I know people can say it just to gain sympathies that I was born in the wrong era. But I don't believe that," he added.

Dhoni made his debut against Bangladesh in 2004 and after a series of low-scores made the breakthrough with a 148 against Pakistan. Since then there has been no looking for the Ranchi-born batsman. Dhoni has journeyed his way to cricket folklore and has led India to two World Cup titles and three ICC trophies. “Whatever Dhoni has achieved was something very, very special and he achieved because he made sure of the opportunities he received. I don't feel unlucky at all," Patel said.

Dhoni is currently in self-imposed exile from cricket and has not played since India’s 18-run semi-final defeat to New Zealand in ICC CWC 2019. The former Indian captain was to return back to the cricketing fold with IPL 2020 as had even participated in Chennai Super Kings’ preparatory camp for IPL 2020 before the tournament was suspended indefinitely.