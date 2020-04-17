Shardul Thakur Relives Moments After CSK Faced a Heartbreaking Defeat by One Run Against Mumbai Indians During IPL 2019 Finals (Watch Video)

Shardul Thakur celebrates fall of Quinton de Kock's wicket during the Final match of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, on May 12, 2019. (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings played in the finals of the Indian Premier League 2019 where the Yellow Army faced a heartbreaking defeat by one run at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was one matches which the Yellow Army and its fans would want to erase from their memories. Now Shardul Thakur relived the moments after the heartbreaking match during the live chat with the fans of the Chennai Super Kings. He went on to say that it took them a few minutes to sink in about what just happened. MI vs CSK, IPL 2019 Final, Live Cricket Score.

The Chennai Super Kings pacer said that there was pin-drop silence in the dressing room after the loss. According to him, it felt like the world had come to an end. He also admitted it was a great game especially with the fact that the tournament is played for two months and the game goes down the live wire. He also explained that in the end cricket was the winner. “How many times do you see the match being won on the last ball or the runs being chased on the last ball?” You can check out the full video of the match below:

Shardul Thakur on the IPL 2019 Final. Truly heartwarming words on a heartbreaking moment. Kanle thanni. #Yellove you Dhool! @ImShard #AnbuDenLions @RuphaRamani 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/D3rkdGLpTG — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 16, 2020

Talking about the match, Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first. They posted a total of 149 runs on the board. It was Shane Watson who scored the highest runs for the side as he scored 80 runs from 59 balls. CSK lost seven wickets and lost by one run in the end.