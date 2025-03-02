Barcelona will be looking to secure the top spot in the Spanish La Liga when they take on Real Sociedad at home this evening. The Catalonians are currently second in the standings with 54 points from 25 matches, two short of Atletico Madrid but having a game in hand. With Real Madrid losing to Real Betis, the club has a massive opportunity to take advantage at a crucial juncture in the season. Opponents Real Sociedad are ninth but have managed two victories in their last three games. They can be a tough nut to crack on their day. Barcelona versus Real Sociedad will be streamed on the GXR World website from 8:45 PM IST. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Spanish Star Featuring in Starting XI.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Marc Bernal remain the usual absentees for Barcelona but Andreas Christensen should return to the matchday squad. Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack with Gavi as his playmaker. Lamine Yamal and Raphinha with their pace should create openings from out wide. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong will form the central midfield pairing.

Igor Zubeldia is back available for Real Sociedad after serving his ban, but Sheraldo Becker and Takefusa Kubo are suspended for this tie. Martin Zubimendi should sit deep and shield the backline while Pablo Marin and Luka Sucic should venture forward to join the attack from the central areas. Mikel Oyarzabal is the lone striker up top in the final third. Lamine Yamal on Ramadan Fast! Viral Video Shows Spanish Star Fasting During Training Session Ahead of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Match.

When is Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Barcelona will take on Real Sociedad in the La Liga 2024-25 on Sunday, March 2. The Barcelona vs Real Sociedad match is set to be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona and it starts at 8:45 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, La Liga 2024-25 does not have an official broadcast partner in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch the Barcelona vs Real Sociedad live telecast on any TV channel. For Barcelona vs Real Sociedad online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Barcelona vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2024-25 Football Match?

GXR is the official streaming partner of La Liga 2024-25 in India and fans can watch Barcelona vs Real Sociedad La Liga 2024-25 football match live streaming online for free on its website. Barcelona should dominate this game and should secure an easy win here.

