Coronavirus Outbreak in Italy: Juventus vs Inter Milan Clash in Serie A 2019–20 Set to Be Played Behind Closed Doors

Inter Milan vs Juventus (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Another heavyweight clash in Serie A is set to be affected by the Coronavirus outbreak as the match between Juventus and Inter Milan, which is scheduled for March 1, 2020 (Sunday) will now be played behind closed doors. No fans will be allowed into the Allianz Stadium in a bid to contain the spread of the virus in Italy as the two giants face off on the weekend. Earlier, Inter Milan vs Ludogorets clash in the Europa League round of 32 was also played inside an empty San Siro which the Italian team won 2-1. Inter Milan vs Ludogorets Match in Europa League to Take Place Behind Closed Doors.

Juventus take on Inter Milan in a crucial top of the table clash in the Italian league as the two teams look to strengthen their bid for this year’s title. But supporters have been barred from attending the fixture as the government continues to take emergency measures to contain and manage the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Along with this game, Udinese vs Fiorentina, AC Milan vs Genoa, Parma vs SPAL and Sassuolo vs Brescia will also be played behind closed doors. Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2020 Match Postponed Over COVID-19 Fears.

Juventus' Announcement

Inter Milan's Statement

It has also been announced that Juventus’ senior squad will not train with their U23 team for a few weeks. The Juventus youngsters match against Pianese ASD in Serie C became the first league game in Italy where a player has been tested positive for Coronavirus. An unnamed player from the opposite team reportedly put himself in isolation before being diagnosed with the illness.

Few games during the last round of fixtures in Serie A were also postponed over the Coronavirus epidemic in northern Italy. Atalanta vs Sassuolo and Inter Milan vs Sampdoria were the match that will be rescheduled and the new dates are set to be announced shortly by the league federation.