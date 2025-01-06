Real Madrid are leading the points table in the Spanish La Liga and their form in recent times has been pointing to a side hitting the upward trajectory. The comeback win over Valencia in the last game was special in many ways and would have lifted the spirit of the team. The Los Blancos shift their attention to the Copa Del Rey next, where Deportivo Minera are their opponents in the Round of 32. On paper it looks an easy tie for the giants but we have seen shock results in the past. Deportivo Minera play in the fourth tier of Spanish football and it will take a special effort from them to match their rival’s level. Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona, Copa Del Rey 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski, Pablo Torre and Eric Garcia Score to Put Hansi Flick’s Side in Round of 16.

The likes of Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, and Endrick will all get a chance to play in this game for Real Madrid. The trio have been on fringes of the first team and it is an important opportunity for them to impress boss Carlo Ancelotti. Andriy Lunin will start in goal and the he is a quality player. Dani Ceballos should get the nod for the box-to-box midfielder role.

Deportivo Minera will be banking on Omar Perdomo for their attacking game with the forward scoring regularly. Franics Ferron and Pipo will complete the front three for the home side. Fran Martinez in goal should expect a busy day at work and will need all the help from defenders Monty and Javi Vera.

When is CD Minera vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will start their campaign against CD Minera in their round of 32 encounter in the La Liga 2024-25 on Monday, January 06. The CD Minera vs Real Madrid match is set to be played at the Cartagonova, Cartagena, Spain and it has a scheduled start time at 11:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of CD Minera vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner for Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Hence, fans in India will not be able to watch Barbastro vs Barcelona live telecast on any TV channel. For CD Minera vs Real Madrid online viewing options, read below. Lionel Messi to Receive Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Highest Civilian Honour, From US President Joe Biden.

How to Get Live Streaming of CD Minera vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2024-25 Football Match?

FanCode is the new official streaming partner of Copa del Rey 2024-25 in India. Fans in India can watch the CD Minera vs Real Madrid live streaming online on the FanCode World website for a subscription pass. Real Madrid will make light work of their opponents and should advance to the Round of 16.

