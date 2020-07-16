SPAL vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online in IST: Inter Milan will hope to close down a nine-point gap with table leaders Juventus when they face the bottom-placed SPAL in Serie A 2019-20 on Thursday. Inter Milan are ranked fourth in the points table with 68 points and can climb to second with a win against SPAL, who are placed last in the standings. Inter came back from a goal down to beat Torino 3-1 in their previous Serie A match for their first win in three games. SPAL are winless in their last six matches. Cristiano Ronaldo Avoids Possible Straight Red Card for Reckless Tackle on Francesco Magnanelli During Sassuolo vs Juventus Serie A 2019–20 Match.

Inter Milan have found it difficult to record wins post the season resumption. They have won four in nine games since football returned to Italy last month. Those disappointing results have dropped them to fourth and nine points far from Juventus. They were placed second and just three points behind Juventus when football came to a halt in the country. Alexis Sanchez’s return to form, however, will give Antonio Conte and his men confidence against the last-placed SPAL.

When is SPAL vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

SPAL vs Inter Milan will take place on July 17, 2020 (Thursday midnight). The match will be played at the Paolo Mazza Stadium in Ferrara and has a scheduled start time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Live Telecast of SPAL vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live-action of the match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Serie A in India. Fans can follow live telecast of the game on Sony Ten or Sony Six channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of SPAL vs Inter Milan, Serie A 2019-20 Football Match?

Live-action of the match will also be available on online platforms. Fans can live stream the SPAL vs Inter Milan match on SonyLiv app or on SonyLiv website.

SPAL have won only five games this season and are placed at the bottom of the standings with 19 points from 32 matches. They are 11 points far from safety and need to win most of their remaining six games to have any chances of survival in top-flight football.

