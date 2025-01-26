Lamine Yamal will be one of the main centres of attraction when Barcelona take on Valencia in the La Liga 2024-25. The young attacker has shown the world what he is capable of with some superb performances so far in La Liga 2024-25, registering nine assists, the most in the season. The 17-year-old has already become a fan favourite because of his vision, skills and temperament and he will look to continue his good form when Barcelona take on Valencia. But will he play the Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 match? Barcelona vs Valencia, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?

Barcelona will look to register their first win in the La Liga 2024-25 since beating Mallorca in early December. The Catalan giants occupy the fourth spot on the La Liga 2024-25 points table, with 39 points to their name and will need to win this clash in order to remain alive in the La Liga 2024-25 title race. Hansi Flick's team had a great start to the La Liga 2024-25 season with seven wins in as many matches at one point but the wheels have fallen off their campaign big time and now, they find themselves with 12 wins, three draws and five losses after 20 matches. Benfica 4–5 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2024–25: Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha Score Brace and Eric Garcia Nets One As Hansi Flick's Side Triumphs in Thrilling Encounter.

Will Lamine Yamal Play in Barcelona vs Valencia La Liga 2024-25 Match?

The Spanish youngster has been one of the best performers for Barcelona this season and his role will be crucial if they are to rise on the La Liga 2024-25 points table. Lamine Yamal will play in the Barcelona vs Valencia match in La Liga 2024-25 in all probability. He was seen training hard with the team and is set to be named in the Barcelona starting XI vs Valencia as well. Lamine Yamal had sustained an ankle injury last year but has made recovery, featuring for Barcelona in their last five games.

Barcelona will be without Dani Olmo and Inigo Martinez for this match. Pedri, as was announced by Barcelona, will also miss the Valencia clash due to gastroenteritis.

