The tenth edition of the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 will be held between November 26 and December 4 in Oman. A total of ten nations will be in action to win the coveted title, which India are the holder of, having won in the 2023 edition in South Korea. All matches will be played at Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, Oman, where the teams will be divided into two pools of five each. Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024: Araijeet Singh Hundal Scores Match-Winner As India Prevail Over Japan 3–2.

Out of the ten teams, five qualified as top-ranked nations, while the remaining five played the Junior AHF Cup and confirmed their participation based on standings. Apart from defending champions India, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Korea, Bangladesh, China, Chinese Taipei, Oman, and Thailand are participating in the prestigious competition. The top two teams from each Pool A and Pool B will qualify for the semi-finals and then move on to the final, which will take place on December 4.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Unfortunately, for hockey fans in India, a TV telecast of the ongoing Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 for live viewing will not be available due to a lack of an official broadcaster.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming of Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

However, Indian hockey fans can find all the action of the ongoing Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024 live streaming viewing option on the Asia Hockey Federation YouTube Channel.

