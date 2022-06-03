Birthday boy Rafael Nadal will be up against Alexander Zverev in the French Open 2022 semi-final match of the men's singles event. The Nadal vs Zverev tennis match takes place at around 06:15 pm, June 03 (Friday) as per IST and will be played on court Philippe-Chartrier. Meanwhile, if you are looking to catch the action live from Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev tennis match then for live streaming online and TV telecast details you can scroll down. Rafael Nadal Quotes With Images: 10 Powerful Sayings by the King of Clay That Can Have a Great Impact on Your Life.

Nadal and Zverev have met each other nine times. The Spaniard leads the head-to-head 6-3 against the German. Interestingly, in last five encounters Zverev has won three games. Meanwhile, this is the first clash between the two at the Roland Garros.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2022 Semi-final Tennis Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the French Open 2022. Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 (Hindi commentary), Sony TEN 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) and Sony SIX will provide the live telecast of Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev semi-final tennis match in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2022 Semi-final Tennis Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of the French Open 2022 in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide live streaming online of Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev French Open 2022 semifinal match. However, users will need to subscribe to the services.

