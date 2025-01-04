WWE Friday Night SmackDown on January 3 – the first-ever WWE show on Netflix lived up to its hype with multiple stars in action. the Friday Night SmackDown show in 2025, there were multiple exciting matches to entertain the fans. Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline took on Sami Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey Uso while Kevin Ownes interrupted Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre's faceoff. The women’s division saw new champion Tiffany Stratton who cashed in on the Money in the Bank contract. Check out the WWE SmackDown results and highlights below. John Cena and Charlotte Flair to Win WWE Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble 2025? Leaked List of Match Card Goes Viral Ahead of PLE (See Pics).

Cody Rhodes Faceoff Drew McIntyre with Kevin Owens Interference

With the new season on Netflix starting, there was some clearance needed from Drew McIntyre and also the champion Cody Rhodes. Both stars faceoff each other and McIntyre made his intentions clear. But the discussion got interrupted with Kevin Owens once again attacking the American Nightmare - Cody Rhodes from behind.

After a short brawl between two enemies, Out come WWE officials who try to break it up. Kevin is pulled to the outside of the ring and the officials break it up. McIntyre on the other hand walked off the stage.

Tiffany Stratton Wins Women's Championship Defeating Nia Jax

It was a match between Nia Jax and Candice LeRae. Both stars were looking to show their superiority with the Women’s championship title on the line. Interestingly Tiffany Stratton was missing from the ring side. With wrestlers like Naomi and others getting into the action, In the closing moments, Nia gets out of the submission, slamming Candice into the mat. Nia climbs the second rope and goes for the Annihilator but Naomi moves out of the way. And With Tiffany’s timely interruption Nia bags a win.

Tiffany Stratton Wins Woman's Title

Cash-in Moment

Bianca gets in the ring but Nia knocks her down. Waiting for her moment, Tiffany hits Nia with the briefcase and throws Candice into the ring post. Bianca helps Tiffany with KOD on Nia. Tiffany then grabs a win with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever.

The Bloodline vs. The Usos and Sami Zayn

The hate and bad blood between the Bloodline variants continued as Solo Sikoa and his Bloodline members took on The Usos and Sami Zayn. The match was intense and full of action with wrestlers from both ends delivered their finishers repeatedly. Yet entry of Drew McIntyre proved decisive who helped Solo Sikoa’s team to grab a win beating down Usos.

Drew McIntyre Enters in Bloodline Fight

Solo Sikoa late in the show had a message for Roman Reigns as he hit Sami Zayn and mentioned that he is coming for Roman Reigns. WWE RAW on Netflix Latest Commercial Features Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton and Others (Watch Video).

Other matches on the Friday night SmackDown involved a Men’s tag team match which ended in no result with champions DIY and Motor City Machine Guns facing each other while Michin defeated Piper. In Men’s division also Shinsuke Nakamura continued his impressive form defeating Andrade.

