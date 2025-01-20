New Delhi, January 20: OPPO is expected to launch its latest smartphone, the OPPO Find X8 Ultra, in the coming months. Recent leaks have revealed upgrades, particularly in the camera section. The Find X8 Ultra is anticipated to feature a quad-camera setup. Additionally, it is rumoured to come with a telephoto macro lens and telephoto camera. Moreover, the smartphone is also expected to feature a flat display with 2K resolution.

The OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro were launched in October 2024 in China. These smartphones were launched in India in November 2025. There are rumours surrounding the OPPO Find X8 Ultra, suggesting that it will likely feature a slim profile, a metal frame, and a circular camera module at the rear. Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Pro Launch Likely in March 2025 in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Although the OPPO Find X8 Ultra launch date has not yet been confirmed, the smartphone is likely to be announced in March 2025. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro were launched in India with a starting price of INR 69,999 and INR 99,999, respectively. The OPPO Find X8 Ultra price in India may be slightly higher than that of its predecessors.

OPPO Find X8 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It may feature a 6.82-inch display with a 2K resolution. The smartphone is rumoured to come equipped with a quad-camera setup, which could include a 50MP Sony LYT-900 primary sensor, a 50MP Sony IMX882 ultrawide camera, a 50MP telephoto camera with the Sony IMX882 sensor with 6x optical zoom, and a telephoto macro lens. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Likely on MWC 2025, May Feature Self-Developed ‘Small Surge’ Chip; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

Additionally, the Find X8 Ultra is anticipated to be equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which may support 80W fast charging capability. The OPPO Find X8 Ultra is expected to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is likely to feature an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

