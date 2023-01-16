Pennsylvania, January 16: A sociologist professor from the coveted Penn State University in US sparked controversy after he suggested his students, who identify as straight to watch gay or lesbian porn so that they will be able to discover a new side of their sexuality. Professor Sam Richards said “If you’re straight, watch gay or lesbian porn and see how quickly you feel aroused.”

Fox News reported that on his lecture about “A Conversation on Trans Issues, [Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists], and The Binary on December 6, the professor went on to add that we are all at some level non binary. “We’re all, very much, easily bisexual.” Gay Husband Ordered To Pay Rs 1 Lakh Damages to Wife; Mumbai Court Says Domestic Violence Could Include Sexual, Verbal, Emotional and Economic Abuse.

The class was mostly silent in response to professor Richards’s proposition. He also addressed the straight and male students specifically about watching porn. Gay Marriage 'Inevitable' and Soon It'll Be Law, Says US President Joe Biden.

“Watch gay porn. See if you feel that feeling. If you feel that feeling, look in a mirror, and say huh, maybe I’m just feeling some things that I’m just afraid to release,” he reportedly said. “And maybe you release that and maybe you’d be surprised that maybe you actually are fine being more bisexual.”

The lecture which was reportedly uploaded on the Youtube channel of the class has been removed.

Penn State University however, defended the professor’s comment saying that academic freedom was important for promoting critical thinking and discussion.

Sam Richards works as a professor and sociologist at Penn State University. As per the university website, the professor has about 30 years of teaching experience and teaches 800 students every year.

