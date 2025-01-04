Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirumala to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara on Saturday. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

She was surrounded by her security personnel and fans.

She acknowledged the presence of her fans as she greeted them with a smile while exiting the Tirupati temple.

On the work front, Janhvi will be next seen in the film 'Param Sundari' opposite actor Sidharth Malhotra. The duo will be teaming up for the first time in Dinesh Vijan's upcoming directorial.

The film will be a cross-cultural love story set in the scenic backwaters of Kerala. Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is set to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

The makers surprised fans as they shared the first-look posters of Sidharth and Janhvi on Instagram.

In the motion poster, Sidharth is seen looking suave in casual attire, while Janhvi stuns in a colourful ethnic outfit. The duo later appears twinning in South Indian attire, with Sidharth carrying Janhvi in his arms.

Along with the posters, Maddock Films added a caption that read, "North ka swag, South ki grace - two worlds collide and spark fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025. Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari."

The story of Param Sundari revolves around a love story where two very different worlds collide--"North ka munda" meets "South ki Sundari".

Producer Dinesh Vijan has already had a successful year with his blockbuster 'Stree 2', starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, and Pankaj Tripathi. (ANI)

