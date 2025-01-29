Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the rollout of the Himachal Pradesh Sadhbhawana Legacy Cases Resolution Scheme, 2025, extending its scope to include cases under non-subsumed enactments.

"Notably, the State Value Added Tax Act, which governs petroleum products like diesel and petrol, remains outside the purview of GST. Under this new scheme, cases related to petroleum products up to the financial year 2017-18 will be addressed, aiming to further reduce the backlog of cases under non-subsumed enactments," as per an official release.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the new scheme is expected to resolve approximately 3,500 cases, with an anticipated revenue realization of Rs 10 crore.

"The government, committed to reducing litigation and enhancing revenue realization, has periodically launched Legacy Cases Resolution Schemes," the release read.

Following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act on July 1, 2017, state taxes such as Entry Tax, Entertainment Tax, and Luxury Tax were subsumed under GST. To address pending cases and disputes under these taxes, the state has introduced three Legacy Cases Resolution Schemes to date.

Chief Minister Sukhu said that these schemes have successfully resolved 48,269 pending cases, generating revenue of Rs 452.68 crore and providing significant relief to litigants.

Earlier on January 25, the Chief Minister announced the upgradation of Chadiyar Sub-Tehsil to a Tehsil, the opening of a new Public Works Department sub-division in Chadiyar and the establishment of a digital library. He also announced plans for the development of Tattvani's hot water springs and Kheer Ganga Ghat as tourist destinations with detailed planning.

Additionally, a bridge over the Binwa River at Sansali-Bhatwali will be constructed on Paprola-Baijnath bypass road. The Chief Minister assured sufficient funds for the beautification of Indira Gandhi Stadium Baijnath and announced a Primary Health Center in Sansal. He further announced the opening of a Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding School in Mahalpat village of Baijnath Gram Panchayat and M.A. courses in Political Science and Sociology at Baijnath Government College. (ANI)

