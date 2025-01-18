Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 18 (ANI): Karnataka Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge in his meeting on Saturday with the Union Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan made key submissions and requests for guidelines relaxations and approvals under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The submissions made included the proposal for the construction of compound walls for Angwanwadi and government buildings, restructuring of the permissible works list under MGNREGA to include essential maintenance tasks, an increase in the current MGNREGA person-day limit from 100 to 150 days and a request for the government of India to cover 50 per cent of the five year- operation and maintenance costs.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a discussion on Saturday with the Karnataka Agriculture Minister Chaluvaryaswamy regarding the development of Karnataka's agricultural sector.

Kharge and the state's top officials were present in the meeting.

After the meeting Shivraj Singh Chouhan, told ANI that the State had asked for more Central funds for mechanisation schemes in agricultural sector.

"More than 4 lakh houses are being allotted under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... This financial year, we have given about 7.5 lakh houses to Karnataka under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana... Karnataka has asked for more funds for mechanisation schemes in which farmers are given subsidies for agricultural mechanization," Chouhan said.

"I have asked them to utilise the funds that were released earlier, and we will work to release additional funds. Karnataka also asked about staff under the ATMA scheme, so we will work to increase it... Today, we also released Rs 97 crore for watershed, because earlier funds have been used," he added.

Priyank Kharge told ANI that the State has given suggestions concerning "necessary" tweaking of the rules of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

"We have given certain suggestion with respect to necessary tweaking of the MGNREGA rules because it has been more than ten years. We have also requested certain technical correction with the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and other issues relating to Panchayati raj and rural development. He has assured that he will look into it," he said. (ANI)

