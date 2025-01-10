Prayagraj, January 10: As preparations intensify for the Maha Kumbh 2025, the Juna Akhada in a remarkable feat of dedication and craftsmanship, has completed the construction of its massive 4.75 lakh square feet pandal in Prayagraj. Notably, the Juna Akhada, one of the oldest and largest of the 13 Akharas in India, is a Hindu monastic order that plays a significant role in the Kumbh. Spanning an expansive 4.75 lakh square feet, the pandal was constructed in a short span of 35 days, highlighting the incredible efforts and coordination involved in its creation.

The pandal is set to serve as a central hub for devotees and sadhus from across the country during the sacred event, which draws millions of pilgrims to the banks of the Ganges. Speaking to ANI about the pandal, the pandal's architect Malini Doshi said, "Our occupied land is about 22 acres and the construction is in about 4.75 lakh square feet. We have arranged underground water supply and drainage so that the entire camp stays clean for 40-45 days." Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group Partners With Gita Press, To Offer 1 Crore Copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ to Devotees at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Juna Akhada Unveils 4.75 Lakh Square Feet Pandal in Prayagraj

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Pandal of Juna Akhada built in 35 days spread around 4.75 lakh square feet in Mahakumbh 2025 pic.twitter.com/yLZ7dBqtOk — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

"All of this has been inspired by Gujarat architecture. Among the main areas are a 24-hour hospital of 20 beds, free bhandara for all who come to the Mela, temple and Dutt Sadan for our VIP guests," said Malini. Apart from Juna Akhada, the largest Akhada in the Sanyasi tradition, seers from several other major akhadas including Atal Akhara, Mahanirvani Akhara, Niranjani Akhada and Ahwan Akhada, have already arrived at the campsite.

Uttar Pradesh Police has deployed underwater drones and installed 2,700 AI-enabled cameras in and around the Maha Kumbh campsite area to enhance security. Earlier today, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off special shuttle buses of the Uttar Pradesh Transport Corporation as well as electric buses named 'Atal Seva' on the second day of his tour to Prayagraj. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Moksha Puri Baba's Spiritual Journey From From New Mexico to Mahakumbh Mela (Watch Video).

These new buses have been added to the Transport Corporation's fleet to enhance transportation facilities for devotees attending Maha Kumbh.The Chief Minister was on a visit to Prayagraj to review the arrangements for Maha Kumbh. The ceremony, held in the parade area, witnessed the flagging off of 100 buses in the presence of Uttar Pradesh ministers Daya Shankar Singh, Nand Gopal Nandi, and Swatantra Dev Singh. Apart from this, while returning to the airport after concluding his Prayagraj tour, CM Yogi stepped out of his vehicle to walk along the road, captivated by its beauty. Following his lead, the accompanying ministers and officials also got down from their vehicles and joined him.

CM Yogi expressed admiration for the aesthetics of the airport route. He walked along the road, observing and appreciating the thoughtfully planted greenery and landscaping. CM Yogi also inaugurated a special kitchen by the name of 'Maa Ki Rasoi', which is operated by Nandi Seva Sansthan at Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. He applauded the efforts of the organisation to maintain a clean kitchen with quality food that will serve the poor.

The Chief Minister also served 'thalis' to the people as he inspected the special kitchen during its inauguration. Adityanath also took stock of the kitchen where the food was being prepared. The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. During the Maha Kumbh, devotees will gather at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati (now extinct), to take a holy dip. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

The main bathing rituals (Shahi Snan) of the Kumbh will take place on January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3 (Basant Panchami).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)