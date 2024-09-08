Mumbai, September 8: One person was killed and two others were seriously injured after a car rammed into a bike in Mumbai's Lower Parel on Sunday. According to Mumbai police, the car driver Manish Chandrabhan Singh has been detained and the case is being filed at the NM Joshi Marg police station. Further details are awaited in the case.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 27-year-old woman died after a speeding car allegedly hit her in the Malad area of Mumbai. According to the police, the driver ran over the woman and dragged her for some distance, leading to severe injuries. The accused driver took her to the hospital with others, where the doctors declared her dead. Road Accident in Lower Parel: 1 Dead, 2 Others Seriously Injured After Speeding Car Hits Bike in Mumbai.

The woman, identified as Shahana Kazi, was reportedly going home after attending a class when the car allegedly hit her late at night on Tuesday. After the complaint of the deceased's husband, the Mumbai police registered a case under the relevant sections of BNS and MVA. Mumbai Police also arrested the accused, identified as Anuj Sinha (50).

