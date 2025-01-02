Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): The court commissioner submitted his survey report in Chandausi Court in the Sambhal Jama Masjid-Harihar case on Thursday.

Tensions in Sambhal have been high since November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Clashes between protestors and police over the court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid resulted in four deaths.

On December 30, a delegation of the Samajwadi Party visited Sambhal and handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed during the violence that took place in Sambhal, on November 24.

Earlier, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Sambhal, Shrish Chandra said that a total of 50 people have been arrested in connection with the violence near the Jama Masjid area in Sambhal district.

Speaking to ANI, the ASP said that one individual who was wanted in the case had been arrested from Delhi's Batla House.

"So far 50 people have been arrested after the incident of violence in Sambhal. A person named Adnan, who was wanted, was identified on the basis of CCTV and arrested from Batla House in Delhi and sent to jail. The person and his companions were involved in the incident," he said.

The ASP said that the information is being gathered about who was behind them and action will also be taken against those who gave them shelter.

The Sambhal violence raised concerns over public safety, prompting authorities to tighten security. Local police teams are working in coordination with other law enforcement agencies to trace the absconding suspects.

The ASI survey followed a petition filed in a local court, claiming that the mosque's site was originally a Harihar temple.

A stone-pelting incident occurred on November 24 during the ASI's examination of the Mughal-era mosque, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to several others, including officials and locals. (ANI)

