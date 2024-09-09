Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Bengaluru-based electric bike maker Oben Electric is looking to launch four new e-two-wheeler models over the next six months to cater to the diverse customers' needs as well as tap more than two-thirds of the electric motorcycle market that remains untapped.

The models will be launched at different price points, ranging between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1,50,000, the company said on Monday.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for September 9, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

This strategic move is aimed at offering affordable, high-performance EV solutions tailored to diverse consumer preferences across segments, the company said.

"Oben Electric is gearing up for its next phase of growth. As part of this, the company plans to launch four new electric two-wheelers over the next six months, with prices starting as low as Rs 60,000 and going up to Rs 1,50,000," the two-wheeler maker said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, September 9 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai Games.

With the electric vehicle market primed for rapid expansion, Oben Electric aims to tap into the significant potential of the two-wheeler sector, catering to an untapped 70 per cent of the motorcycle market, it said.

"With the right products and infrastructure, we can facilitate the transition from ICE to EVs with ease. We are committed to building electric vehicles that address the demand for sustainable, cost-effective and locally manufactured solutions.

"We believe that with our new models, we are taking a major step toward unlocking the full potential of the EV market and making electric mobility accessible to all," Oben Electric Founder and CEO Madhumita Agrawal said.

The company currently manufactures and sells one e-motorcycle Rorr, which is priced at Rs 1.6 lakh (on road).

Oben Electric said its upcoming two-wheelers are engineered to offer the same level of reliability and performance as equivalent internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, with some added advantages that enhance the overall riding experience.

The new offerings will be equipped with advanced LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology, durability, and extended lifespan, it said.

In addition to new models, the company is also expanding its presence across India and is to open over 60 new showrooms across 12+ major cities by the end of this year. This expansion will provide enhanced access to after-sales support and service centres, ensuring a seamless ownership experience for its growing customer base, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)