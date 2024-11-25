Moga, Nov 25 (PTI) The Punjab government is set to launch a pilot project to record milk production capacity of Holstein Friesian (HF) cows in Moga, Ludhiana, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, in a bid to boost dairy farming in the state.

The project, which will commence in the first week of December 2024, aims to identify and record the milk production capacity of around 13,000 HF cows in 90 villages across the three districts, officials said.

In Moga district alone, around 2,600 HF cows in 30 villages will be covered under the project.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the project will not only help farmers increase their income but also provide valuable data on the genetic potential and milk production capacity of HF cows in Punjab.

The project will involve the use of GPS-enabled smart weighing scales to record the milk production of the selected HF cows. The data will be uploaded to a national database, making it accessible to farmers, government agencies, and other stakeholders across the country, they said.

The state government will also provide assistance to farmers in purchasing HF calves born to the selected cows, which will help increase the price of these animals and promote dairy farming in the state.

