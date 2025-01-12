Saharanpur (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) The body of a 26-year-old woman who allegedly committed suicide last week in Chilkana area here will be exhumed for post-mortem, police said on Sunday.

The family buried her body without lodging a police complaint. Two days later, on the persuasion of neighbours and relatives, her mother Vakila filed a complaint at the Chilkana police station, a police officer said.

He said that the postmortem will be conducted under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that the action follows the instructions of Saharanpur District Magistrate Manish Bansal.

According to police, a Muslim woman, Rani (26), from Mohalla Hamid Hasan of Chilkana area, committed suicide by consuming poison on January 4 after she was allegedly duped by cyber frauds.

Jain said that after the truth behind her death came to light, Saharanpur District Magistrate Manish Bansal ordered to exhume Rani's body and conduct a post-mortem.

Earlier, police had told PTI that Rani committed suicide by consuming poison on January 4.

Police said that Rani was duped of Rs 1.5 lakh by a cyber fraudster who lured her on the pretext of marrying her. The accused had told her that Rs 42 lakh has been deposited in her account and to withdraw it, she needs to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh as tax.

When Rani reached the bank, she was informed of the cyber fraud following which she committed suicide, they added.

