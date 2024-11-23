Perth, Nov 23 (PTI) A record turnout for the second successive day in the opening game of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Optus Stadium here has set the stage for the match to achieve an all-time high Test attendance in Western Australia.

After a dramatic opening day dominated by the Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian bowling attack, which saw an astonishing 17 wickets tumble, Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal showcased exceptional resilience.

Also Read | Celta Vigo vs Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Spanish League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Their unbroken 172-run partnership has put India firmly in control of the match, with an overall lead of 218 runs.

"Today's crowd of 32,368 at the NRMA Insurance West Test is a record for any day of Test cricket in Perth. The total attendance across the first two days is 63670," stated Cricket Australia.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results Today, November 22: CM Punk Joins Roman Reigns’ OG Bloodline as 'Wiseman' Returns, Cody Rhodes Confronts Kevin Owens; Results and Highlights of Friday Night SmackDown.

With three days remaining, the ongoing match is poised to break the all-time attendance record for a Test match in Western Australia.

The current record stands at 103,440, set during the 2006-07 Ashes Test at the WACA. To surpass this milestone, an additional 39,771 fans need to attend over the next three days.

The first day of the Test had already set a new benchmark, with 31,302 spectators filling the stadium, breaking the previous single-day record of 22,178, achieved during the second day of the 2017 Ashes Test at the WACA.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)