Mumbai, December 31: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided not to remove former Test pacer Aaqib Javed from the national selection committee, despite him accepting the position of interim head coach for both the white and red-ball national squads. According to sources within the PCB, since Aaqib's role as head coach is temporary, he will remain a part of the selection committee. Mohammed Abbas Registers Best-Ever Test Figures In an Innings for Pakistan on South Africa Soil; Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

However, one insider noted that Aaqib's influence as a selector had diminished, especially after he assumed the role of red-ball head coach following Jason Gillespie's resignation before the South Africa Test series. Since then, other selectors have gained more authority in decision-making.

"Aaqib's role as selector has been minimal in recent times with the team playing its test series in South Africa. As the other selectors, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Aleem Dar, Hasan Cheema have been more authoritative and had their say on Shaheen Shah Afridi being sidelined for the two tests in SA after the white ball series,” he said.

Earlier this year, the PCB had appointed South Africa's Gary Kirsten and Australia's Jason Gillespie as head coaches for the white and red-ball teams. Both were granted selection committee membership and given the final say in team selections. Babar Azam Becomes Third Player After Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma To Score 4,000 Plus Runs In Each Format, Achieves Feat During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024.

“But after Pakistan fared poorly in the World T20 Cup followed by the two nil whitewash by Bangladesh in the test series at home, the PCB decided to bring revamp the selection committee by adding Aaqib, Azhar and Aleem to the mix and also stripped Kirsten and Gillispie of considerable powers they enjoyed including being members of the selection committee and final say in team selections,” the insider said.

When Aaqib was appointed interim head coach for both white and red-ball formats, there was initial confusion among the other selectors regarding his authority. The board later clarified that Aaqib would remain a national selector while taking on the interim coaching role.

“The PCB has every intention of appointing one or separate coaches for the white and red ball formats by the time the Champions Trophy is completed,” another insider said.

However, he also said that the chances of the PCB calling upon foreign coaches again are slim.

