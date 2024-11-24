Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], November 24: The Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction witnessed several high-profile bids, with franchises going all out to secure top talent for the upcoming season. Venkatesh Iyer, who became the fourth most expensive player in IPL history, was brought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a staggering INR 23.75 crore. KKR secured his services after an intense bidding war with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Kolkata Knight Riders Team in IPL 2025: Players Bought by KKR at Indian Premier League Mega Auction, Check Full Squad.

Iyer, who has played 2 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, has scored 1,326 runs in 50 IPL matches at an average of over 31, with one century and 11 fifties. He is also a capable pace bowler.

Following Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin returned to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 9.75 crore. The legendary all-rounder has a distinguished career, having taken 764 wickets in 286 matches across all formats for India. In 65 T20Is, he has picked up 72 wickets at an average of around 23. Ashwin has also made significant contributions in the IPL, scoring 800 runs and taking 180 wickets in 212 matches. He is a multi-time IPL winner with CSK.

New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra also went back to Chennai Super Kings for INR 4 crore. Ravindra, who has played 23 T20Is for New Zealand, has scored 231 runs at an average of 15.40 and taken 13 wickets. In his debut IPL season with CSK, he impressed by scoring 222 runs in 10 matches with a strike rate of almost 161.

Glenn Maxwell, known for his explosive batting, returned to his former team Punjab Kings for INR 4.2 crore. Maxwell has amassed 2,664 runs in 116 T20Is at an average of almost 30 and a strike rate of nearly 155. He has also taken 43 wickets with his spin. In 450 T20 matches, he has scored 10,052 runs and taken 173 wickets.

Punjab Kings also secured the services of Marcus Stoinis for INR 11 crore. Stoinis has scored 1,245 runs in 74 T20Is at an average of 31.92, with five fifties and a strike rate of 148.56. He has also taken 45 wickets. In 293 T20 matches, he has scored 6,062 runs and taken 152 wickets.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 3.4 crore. Marsh, Australia's T20I captain, has scored 1,629 runs in 65 T20Is at an average of 31.94 and taken 17 wickets. In 42 IPL matches, he has scored 666 runs and taken 37 wickets. IPL Auction 2025: Shah Rukh Khan's First Choice Was Mumbai Indians and Not KKR, Reveals Ex-Commissioner Lalit Modi.

SunRisers Hyderabad bought Harshal Patel for INR 8 crore. Patel, who has taken 135 wickets in 106 IPL matches, was the Purple Cap winner in 2021 with 32 wickets. In 193 T20 matches, he has scored 1,248 runs and taken 234 wickets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)