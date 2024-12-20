New Delhi, December 20: Bajaj Auto has launched its new scooter lineup, the Bajaj Chetak 35 series, in India, expanding its range of electric scooters. The series includes three e-scooters: Bajaj Chetak 3501 and Bajaj Chetak 3502. The third model, Bajaj Chetak 3503, is set to arrive in the future. The new models come with several improvements and comfortable features specifically ideal for Indian customers.

The Bajaj Chetak 35 series, named after its 3.5kWh battery capacity, offers a larger 35-litre boot space that can hold two helmets and ease of riding. They come in attractive colours, offering interested customers various choices for each variant. The range of these electric scooters also improved with their larger batteries. The lineup has packed more tech, allowing the riders to check all the necessary information as they go. Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX Launched in India With 1,099cc 4-Cylinder Engine; Check Price, Specifications, Features, Booking and Delivery Details Here.

Bajaj Chetak 3501, Bajaj Chetak 3502 Specifications and Features

The Bajaj Chetak 35 series packs a 3.5kWh battery, larger than the 3.2kWh battery included in the Bajaj Chetak 32 series. With the bigger battery, the e-scooter offers a claimed range of up to 153 km on a single charge, which was limited to 137 km in the previous models. The company has adopted a new-gen electric motor, which has allowed for an improved powertrain.

The Bajaj Chetak 3501 gets a TFT touchscreen display for the instrument cluster and infotainment between the handlebars. The Bajaj Chetak 3502 comes with a non-touchscreen display. It offers features like Mappls built-in navigation and smartphone-based connectivity, such as attending calls, controlling music, storing digital versions of documents, getting over-speeding alerts, and detecting accidents. All of these features are useful while driving on the roads in India. The electric scooters get a 950W fast charger to power the battery from 0 to 80% within three hours. Ducati Panigale V4 Trilcolore Limited Edition Superbike Launched in Global Market; Check Specifications and Features.

Bajaj Chetak 3501, Bajaj Chetak 3502 Price in India

Bajaj Chetak 3501 was launched in India at an ex-showroom price of INR 1.27 lakh. The Bajaj Chetak 3502 comes with a a lower price of INR 1.20 lakh ex-showroom. The company has yet to announce the price for its Bajaj Chetak 3503 model. The deliveries for these Bajaj e-scooters are expected to begin soon, with 3501 likely in late December and 3502 in January 2025.

