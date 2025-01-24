The trailer of Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films' upcoming action thriller Deva has ignited immense excitement. Packed with explosive action sequences and featuring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's stellar performances, it promises an electrifying cinematic adventure. As the audience eagerly awaits the film's release and the demand continues to rise, the makers have now unveiled the new song from the album "Marzi Cha Malik". ‘Deva’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is Deadly Cop on a Mission in This Action-Thriller Co-Starring Pooja Hegde

The frenzy for Deva is unstoppable, with anticipation hitting a fever pitch and excitement taking over like wildfire! In response to the growing demand, the makers have decided to treat the audience with the release of "Marzi Cha Malik".

The audio of the song is being launched in response to the overwhelming demand, and it is sure to add to the already soaring excitement for the film. The song has been in high demand ever since it was featured on the posters. Furthermore, as it was used during the entry of the talents at the teaser and trailer launch event of the film, everyone was hooked to its tune. Now, the song introduced the audience to yet another intriguing facet of this action-packed spectacle. ‘Deva’: From Shahid Kapoor’s Massy Avatar to ‘Bhasad Macha’ Track – 5 Reasons Why Rosshan Andrrews’ Film Will Be the First Superhit of 2025.

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

