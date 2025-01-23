The wait for Deva's highly anticipated song, "Marzi Cha Malik," has officially reached a fever pitch. Fans across social media are flooding platforms with comments, expressing their excitement and frustration over the track's elusive release. ‘Deva’: Multiple Climaxes Shot for Shahid Kapoor’s Action-Thriller – Reports.

The Marathi rap, which plays as a haunting background score in every poster and teaser for the film, has quickly become a fan favourite, but there’s just one problem—no one has heard it in full yet.

Deva Shahid Kapoor where is the main song's audio?? No platforms has it. I want it loved it. — Veeren (@Veeransh__) January 23, 2025

'Audio Kidhar Hai?'

Marzi cha maalik song ka audio kidhar hai Zee music walon???? #deva Shahid Kapoor bhai dekho zara — Rohit (@Vinesh123_) January 23, 2025

'Full Song Kidhar Hai?'

The Marathi rap track has captivated audiences since the first time it was played. Its intense beats, combined with powerful instrumental backing, have made it a defining feature of Deva’s promotional material. Fans have been buzzing ever since, hoping for its official release. ‘Deva’ Trailer: ‘I… Am… Mafia’! Fans Are Loving Shahid Kapoor’s Badass Cop Swag and These Reactions Are Proof!

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an electrifying and explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.

