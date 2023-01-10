Hrithik Roshan is an all-around actor. He can act, dance, do action and look drop-dead gorgeous while doing all of that. There's a certain panache in his existence, yes, his existence which gets extended to his roles and everything starts looking nice and warm on the big screen. But Hrithik keeps the count of his movies in check and that's why we often don't even get to see him on screen. While we understand that he wants to emphasise quality rather than quantity, sometimes the wait gets longer. It also doesn't help when these waits lead to nothing. We are talking about his shelved movies. Saba Azad Wishes Beau Hrithik Roshan on His Birthday With Unseen Cozy Pictures of Them and Pens a Heartfelt Note for Her ‘Ro’!.

Some of the Hrithik Roshan films we were extremely excited about are now nowhere. Today, on his birthday, we would like the filmmakers to see this article as a petition to revive five such shelved movies of the actor.

Paani

Paani is an unfortunate project. Without going into the details of why it never happened, we just have to say one thing, Paani is relevant even today. It talks about a water crisis in the future which could be a possibility. Hrithik Roshan was the original choice and so, we feel Roshan and Shekhar Kapur should join forces to make it happen finally!

Shuddhi

This is not an unfortunate project but suffered from mismanagement. The movie was supposed to be a multi-starrer with Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead. But after multiple hero changes, it's just nowhere. It was a reincarnation story. It is still a viable concept if the director is right and Hrithik is the hero.

Welcome To The Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle became a victim of a good story languishing for years. Changed market dynamics hurt its prospects and this Hrithik Roshan starrer was shelved. The movie had Zayed Khan as well with Hrithik playing a wildlife explorer. We can already imagine the thrilling jungle ride it can provide. This project can be revived easily and we are pretty sure Hrithik won't mind doing a different character as well.

Ta Ra Rum Pum

There's something that doesn't click with Hrithik Roshan and Shekhar Kapur. While Paani didn't happen, Hrithik was supposed to debut in Shekhar Kapur film called Ta Ra Rum Pum, opposite Preity Zinta. But that just never happened as Kapur got busy. It's been a while since we watch Hrithik in a romantic movie like Mujhse Dosti Karoge, reviving this project could be it!

Dil Ne Kaha

Not many are aware that Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were supposed to pair up for a Tanuja Chandra film, produced by Mukesh Bhatt. It was a war drama with Hrithik playing the soldier and Aishwarya a nurse. It could have been Bollywood's Sita-Raman and it can still be! It's high time we have a romantic movie universe!

