Shah Rukh Khan will be voicing Mufasa in the upcoming Hollywood film Mufasa: The Lion King. The Bollywood superstar will be joined by his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam, who have lent their voices to Simba and the cub version of Mufasa. Marathi actress Yogita Chavan has now shared her opinion regarding the poster credits for the upcoming animated film. Through a bold social media post, the actress questioned why the Bollywood superstar's children's names were in bold and written first above other senior artistes who have worked in the film. ‘Mufasa – The Lion King’: Shah Rukh Khan Compares His Journey With Mufasa’s Story in ‘The Lion King’ in New Promo, Says ‘Kaafi Milti Julti Hai Na Ye Kahani?’ (Watch Video).

Yogita Chavan Reacts to Shah Rukh Khan’s Sons’ Names Bring Place Above Other Senior Artistes

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday (December 1), Yogita Chavan shared a poster of Mufasa: The Liong King and wrote in Marathi. "Shah Rukh Khan is understood, but why is Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan's name written in bold? It is so wrong to write the names of celebrated actors like Makarand Deshpande, Sanjay Mishra and Shreyas Talpade in the secondary place." She added that the contribution of the above-mentioned actors is more than Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

Yogita Chavan Questions Makers of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Over Poster Credits

(Photo Credits: @official_chavan_yogita/ Instagram)

Yogita Chavan, who is popular for her roles in Shiva, Raada and Navri Mile Navryala, also featured in Riteish Deshmukh's reality show Bigg Boss Marathi 5 but got evicted in the second week. Diwali 2024: ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 5’ Lovebirds Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel Share Loved-Up Video As They Celebrate the ‘Festival of Lights’ – WATCH.

SRK, Mahesh Babu, and Arjun Das have also lent their voices to Mufasa in the Telugu and Tamil languages. Singer Meiyang Chang also features as a voice actor in the upcoming film. Disney's Mufasa: The Lion King is scheduled to be released in India on December 20, 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).