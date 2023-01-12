D.O., one of the members of the Kpop group EXO, is also the cutest in the lot. His baby-face can win over anybody. We are told he is also one of the funniest members in the guy gang. What's amazing about his face is every time he genuinely laughs or smiles, his eyes twinkle. That's a sight to behold. It's so rare to find idols or actors who express themselves with their entire face. One other thing that sets D.O. or Doh Kyung-soo apart is his acting skills. He is simply brilliant. Be it his casual guy vibe or an evil person, D.O is just amazing in front of the camera. Choi Woo-shik, EXO’s DO, Park Bo-gum - 7 K-drama Romantic Heroes Who Turned Deliciously DARK!.

So today on his birthday, we have decided to talk about the five shades of D.O the actor that we will never get over.

Pure Love/Unforgettable - Lovestruck

Teenage love - pure, fresh, innocent and yet in Pure Love it's filled with sorrow. Kim So Hyun and D.O's nerdy chemistry hits you where it hurts the most. D.O is just too naive and pure. You might want to hug him multiple times while watching the film.

Hello Monster/Remember Me - Psychopath

A face like that can spell such evilness was not known to us till we saw DO in Hello Monster. He even says, "At times, the most cruel person can wear the face of an angel" and that's exactly how he looks. But he is nothing less than Lucifer here and that makes this otherwise dull series really interesting.

An abused manifestation - It's Okay, That's Love

D.O. in It's Okay, That's Love is simply fantastic. Every time he bursts into the screen with his youthful exuberance, you immediately fall for him. But then the reality strikes you and you are shattered. His bruised face from the series has haunted us for days only to realize he wasn't real. Zico, Crush, Yang Se Chan, EXO’s DO and More To Appear on SBS’ New Variety Show!.

Brilliant and blind - My Annoying Brother

A national athlete judo player, D.O's character loses eyesight permanently after a fatal international event. Since then, it becomes a roller-coaster ride for him to depend on his wily brother. He portrays the struggle and his despair so beautifully that you will simply love it!

100 Days My Prince - Narccisstic and in love

This is probably his first lead role in a romantic Kdrama and he did an amazing job. From a snobbish heir apparent to a loving fake husband, D.O is just all things pretty here.

We omitted Bad Prosecutor here because we are yet to watch it. But we have been hearing a lot about it. So on his birthday, let's all watch Bad Prosecutor together.

