Family Day in Canada is a statutory holiday celebrated in several provinces across the country with great enthusiasm and fervour. Family Day in Canada falls on the third Monday of February. This year, Family Day in Canada 2025 falls on Monday, February 17. Family Day in Canada encourages people to take a break from their busy schedules and focus on their loved ones. This day provides a perfect opportunity for families to relax and strengthen their bonds. On this day, people make it a point to make memories with loved ones by engaging in several activities. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The third Monday of February is observed as ‘Family Day’ in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia (BC), New Brunswick, Ontario, and Saskatchewan; as Louis Riel Day in Manitoba; as Nova Scotia Heritage Day in Nova Scotia; and as Islander Day in Prince Edward Island. In this article, let’s know more about Family Day in Canada 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Canada.

Family Day in Canada 2025 Date

Family Day in Canada 2025 falls on Monday, February 17.

Family Day in Canada Significance

Whether spending time indoors or venturing out for winter activities, Family Day in Canada serves as a reminder of the importance of family connections. Family Day is also a time for relaxation and togetherness at home where families gather for movie nights, home-cooked meals, and board games, enjoying the simple pleasure of each other's company.

On this day, many Canadians take advantage of the winter season by engaging in outdoor activities such as skiing, skating, and more. In cities and towns, community events and winter festivals add to the excitement, offering everything from ice sculpture displays to hot chocolate stands, creating a festive and heartwarming atmosphere.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 16, 2025 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).