National Chocolate Day is celebrated on October 28 in the United States to celebrate the invention of the man. Chocolates are made from cacao beans which are roasted, cracked and winnowed and processed. They are bitter in taste and hence sweetener is added. Chocolate is a delight loved by people across countries. A dessert made chocolate at the end of a mean is simply loved by people. While the making of chocolate is the work of an expert, some do make it at home also. As we celebrate National Chocolate Day 2020, we bring to you the easiest way to make chocolate at home.

To make dark chocolate, you need 3.5 tablespoons of cocoa butter, 3.5 tablespoons of cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon of sugar and ½ teaspoon vanilla extract. You need a grater, double boiler, metal whisk and candy mould other than some nuts or dried fruits as extras.

Heat up the double boiler with 2.5 cm of water in it. Let the water to come to a boil.

Grate and melt the cocoa butter. Cut the cocoa butter into small chunks and once the water is boiling, put the cocoa butter in the top of the double boiler. Whisk to stir it frequently as it melts.

Once the cocoa butter has melted, add the cocoa powder and whisk to combine. When the cocoa powder melts and takes on a glossy appearance, whisk it until it becomes smooth and creamy. You can use honey, maple syrup, or any other sweetener in place of the sugar.

Once all of the ingredients are melted, pour the mixture evenly into your mould. With a flat mixing spatula, distribute the chocolate in the mould if needed.

Sprinkle ingredients like nuts or dried fruits in it and evenly to distribute it throughout the chocolate.

You can add chocolate chips, truffles or other nuts depending on your preference.

Once the chocolate cools, you can transfer the mould to an air-tight container and then into the fridge to set for about an hour.

Take it out of the fridge and place the mould upside down on a flat surface. Then peel the mould away from the chocolate. If it does not come out, then gently tape the mould against a hard surface to release it.

How to Make Chocolate at Home:

We hope your chocolate turned out the way you wanted it to be. Happy National Chocolate Day, everyone! We hope you have a great time celebrating.

