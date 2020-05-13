Herd of Goats Take Over Streets of San Jose During Lockdown, Break Fences, Eat Plants And Poop on Grass (Watch Video)

Herd of Goats Take Over Streets of San Jose (Photo Credits: @zach_roelands Twitter)

Animals are coming out of their den, thanks to the current lockdown situation. Videos of animals and birds roaming freely on empty streets across countries have gone viral multiple times in the past. From elephants, bears, peacocks, penguins, ducks, swans, leopard, deer, turtles, wild cats to buffaloes, the list seems to be endless. And the latest to be added to the list is a herd of goats walking in the residential area of San Jose in California. A video shared on Twitter shows the herd running into gardens of homes eating plants and flowers. The person capturing the video can be seen trying to shoo them away, but the damage seems to have already been caused. Animals Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Birds Adhering to Coronavirus Guidelines Go Viral.

Twitter user Zach Roelands shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street. This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine." He also tweeted saying that the goats were sent to clear weeds off a nearby hill. On being asked if they helped in mowing the grass, he said that the goats ate all the plants and pooped over the grass. He wrote, "Nope they ate all the plants and pooped all over the grass. You know, more fertilizer so I’ll have to mow it twice as often." Bear Takes a Stroll With Its Three Cubs At Popular Tourist Lake in Greece During Coronavirus Lockdown.

Herd of Goats Wreck Havoc in Residential Area of San Jose:

I’m dead 😂☠️ When I got back from the store all the goats had broken through the fence and were recking havoc on our street This is the craziest thing to happen all quarantine 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hc7XpuiBdT — Zach Roelands (@zach_roelands) May 13, 2020

Twitterati had a hearty laughing seeing the funny plight of the people there. While some said that they expected some havoc, but these goats seem to be have been a little considerate towards the people. In March, a herd of about 122 Kashmiri goats had taken over a deserted town centre of Great Orme Tramway in Llandudno, North Wales.