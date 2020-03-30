Horny During Quarantine Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter! LOL Hard on the Thirstiest Posts Online While Social Distancing

Horny during quarantine memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is of utmost importance that we practice social distancing. The coronavirus pandemic can only be contained if we self-quarantine ourselves, break the chain, and stop the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine may seem difficult to many, but that there is nothing more vital than to stay at home, not even your horniness (sorry). While people who are quarantined with their partners, they are taking to Twitter to express how much they need space, people who are either quarantined alone or with their family cannot bear a world without dating. Yes! Quarantine has made people horny and it is understood, but just a little bit of patience can save you from literally a pandemic!

Maybe the genitals and hormones won't understand that but just like the NYC sex memo says, you are your best sexual partner currently aka MASTURBATE (keep the WHO hygiene tips handy tho). Pornhub has also made its premium content free for its users to encourage people to stay in! And even if that's not enough, here are some of the best "Horny during quarantine" memes and jokes that will make you LOL hard! Yes, you're not alone:

Is being horny a side effect of the coronavirus because if so i think i have it — julian (@jbcnmmmfp28) February 26, 2020

I gotta stock up on all my porn for when the Corona virus apocalypse causes the internet to go out — Horny Man (@thehornymaniac) February 26, 2020

Me hiding from the military otw to get some dick pic.twitter.com/ZT5PDu9qNi — Mae Muller (@maemuller_) March 18, 2020

guys will literally stop at nothing pic.twitter.com/PEI1Bqcapm — Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) March 18, 2020

Day 4 of being in quarantine: https://t.co/A1WIsivFJP — Brenda (@bren_diddy) March 17, 2020

When you’re in Quarantine and realize you should’ve fucked one more time pic.twitter.com/Qm9OOykMo7 — IZZY (@izzyreyes___) March 15, 2020

me during self isolation getting ready to post thirst traps and horny post even tho i know no ones gonna slide in my DMs pic.twitter.com/Lj6eHy1xVd — An Post Malone (@dulapeepstan) March 15, 2020

coronavirus: exists my horny ass: pic.twitter.com/oTQRR1Wvwa — cursi de closet (@cristyzamacona) March 14, 2020

Day 2 of quarantine and even the Earth Balance is arousing 🥵 pic.twitter.com/SVlSKzKbKT — Zoë Ligon (@thongria) March 13, 2020

This is not it, women are also sharing no bra during quarantine posts and memes. Women on Twitter express happiness with funny memes and jokes during social distancing. It is liberating, isn't it? The funny work-from-home memes are here to stay as well. Like, really how on Earth are HRs working during quarantine? Apart from that, the extroverts vs introverts in quarantine funny memes and jokes on how different people are dealing with social distancing took over social media a while back.