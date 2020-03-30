Horny During Quarantine Memes and Jokes Take over Twitter! LOL Hard on the Thirstiest Posts Online While Social Distancing
Horny during quarantine memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is of utmost importance that we practice social distancing. The coronavirus pandemic can only be contained if we self-quarantine ourselves, break the chain, and stop the spread of COVID-19. The quarantine may seem difficult to many, but that there is nothing more vital than to stay at home, not even your horniness (sorry). While people who are quarantined with their partners, they are taking to Twitter to express how much they need space, people who are either quarantined alone or with their family cannot bear a world without dating. Yes! Quarantine has made people horny and it is understood, but just a little bit of patience can save you from literally a pandemic!

Maybe the genitals and hormones won't understand that but just like the NYC sex memo says, you are your best sexual partner currently aka MASTURBATE (keep the WHO hygiene tips handy tho). Pornhub has also made its premium content free for its users to encourage people to stay in! And even if that's not enough, here are some of the best "Horny during quarantine" memes and jokes that will make you LOL hard! Yes, you're not alone:

LOL

Speechless

ROFL

*Cries Watching Pornhub*

Dammit!

The Level of Horniness

Relatable!

LMAO

This is not it, women are also sharing no bra during quarantine posts and memes. Women on Twitter express happiness with funny memes and jokes during social distancing. It is liberating, isn't it? The funny work-from-home memes are here to stay as well. Like, really how on Earth are HRs working during quarantine? Apart from that, the extroverts vs introverts in quarantine funny memes and jokes on how different people are dealing with social distancing took over social media a while back.