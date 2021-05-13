XXX OnlyFans users in Iceland may be in trouble because as per the laws in Iceland that prohibit the production and distribution of pornography of any kind, the police have begun an investigation. They intend to figure whether Icelanders are using XXX OnlyFans that go against Icelandic laws. The police have even interviewed several Icelanders who sell their XXX photos and videos through the OnlyFans website and now a huge debate about pornography, prostitution, sexual autonomy related to freedom of speech. OnlyFans has seen a huge surge in the past year. In fact, from XXX Websites, OnlyFans & Pornhub.com to Zoom & Amazon some companies did have a great 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown. OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

In Iceland, article 210 of the General Penal Code states that any person responsible for pornography appearing in print may be subject to a fine of up to 6 months’ imprisonment, and therefore some aspects of OnlyFans fall in the category. Producing or importing pornographic publications or films is prohibited. However, the law does not define in detail what type of material constitutes “pornography” and there are very few court cases where an attempt has been made to clarify the definition of the term.

According to Mbl.is Icelandic OnlyFans contributors are unhappy with their activities being investigated. A little background about OnlyFans, it doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com. Last year, Beth Spiby, a 24-year-old who is quite popular on Instagram was working at M&S, Manchester had her life changed due to OnlyFans. She quit her menial job to join OnlyFans. She used to work as a cashier at M&S and has also previously worked at KFC. Beth now makes between £10,000 (9,38,855 INR) and £15,000 (14,08,282 INR) a month via the XXX website OnlyFans. Moreover, a sexy grandmother is known to earn a handful by selling seductive pictures on OnlyFans. She is 59-year-old and has quit her main career for this lucratively paying job.

