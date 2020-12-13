National Horse Day is observed on December 13 in the United States. The day reminds people of the United States of the contribution of horses to the economy and history. They were introduced into North America by Spanish explorers and today are a part of American culture and traditions. Horses are much loved and often become friendly with humans. Many people have spoken about seeing horses in their dreams. From riding on a horse to taking it to the stable, people have seen different kinds of dreams. As we observe National Horse Day 2020, we bring to you the meaning of seeing horses in dreams. Dogs in Dreams? Know the Meaning And Different Interpretations of Seeing Canines in Sleep.

Horses are often symbolic of passion, drive and desire for personal freedom. Seeing these majestic creatures may indicate your underlying motivation to drive you towards success. Horses may indicate ambitions that are difficult to control. Dream of riding a horse may indicate that you can control your natural instincts and a strong drive towards your goals in life. Catching a horse to ride indicates good improvements in the business community. Seeing a horse eluding may indicate the opposite. Cats in Dreams Explained: Know The Meaning and Interpretation of Seeing Cats in Your Sleep.

Dreams of a sick and dying horse can indicate you may soon have challenges, but when you get over it, it will result in your personal growth. Dreams of sick horses may represent that you are unable to cope with the demands of your lives. If you see a horse that is being controlled, it can indicate a feeling of your true self being repressed. It may show your desire to break free from pressures and express feelings to others in a better way. The interpretation of your dream depends on what exactly you saw in your dream.

