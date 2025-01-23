One of Bollywood's most soulful singers, Monali Thakur, recently made it to the headlines after reports claimed that she was rushed to hospital after struggling with breathing issues during a performance in West Bengal. A clip from the concert made rounds on social media where she could be seen apologising to the concertgoers for stopping the show midway as she felt sick. Reacting to the reports about her hospitalisation, the "Sawaar Loon" singer took to her Instagram stories on Thursday (January 23) and wrote, "I truly appreciate the love and concern, but I want to make it clear that I am not dealing with any breathing issues and I was not admitted to any hospital. That's false information." She informed everyone that she was sick due to slight sinus and migraine discomfort. Monali assured fans that she is back in Mumbai and receiving treatment and will be "absolutely fine in no time". She concluded her note by thanking everyone for their concern. Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Breathing Issues During Performance at Dinhata Festival in West Bengal (Watch Video).

Monali Thakur Dismisses Reports of Being Hospitalised

(Photo Credit: @monalithakur03/ Instagram)

