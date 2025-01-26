Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s latest film Sky Force continues to dominate the box office with impressive numbers. After a strong opening day collection of INR 15.30 crore, the film witnessed a remarkable surge on its second day, earning INR 26.30 crore. With this, the total collection now stands at INR 42 crore in just two days. The action-packed war drama, which garnered a mixed response from the audience, is well on its way to surpassing the INR 50 crore milestone in no time. Twinkle Khanna Attends ‘Sky Force’ Screening; Watch Akshay Kumar’s Wife’s Reaction When Paparazzi Asks ‘Kaise Lagi Movie?’ – VIDEO.

‘Sky Force’ Movie Collection

Sky Force, the true story of courage is soaring to new heights and emerging as the perfect Republic Day watch. Thank you for your unwavering love & support! 🇮🇳✨ Book tickets now!#RepublicDayWithSkyForce #ApplauseForSkyForce 🔗- https://t.co/HSHb8Md0ED#SkyForce in cinemas… pic.twitter.com/O0QFEVe3If — Maddockfilms (@MaddockFilms) January 26, 2025

