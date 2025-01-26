Coldplay made sure to leave their Indian fans delighted during their final concert in Ahmedabad on January 26. The band gave an unforgettable performance, especially when they sang My Universe, a song they collaborated on with BTS. Although BTS members—Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook—weren't present at the concert, Coldplay made sure their presence was felt, and K-pop fans went wild. The emotional connection with BTS was undeniable, with fans enjoying every moment. Coldplay’s gesture of including My Universe in their setlist ensured that the BTS connection remained strong, making the night a memorable one for both Coldplay and K-pop enthusiasts in India. No doubt, K-pop fans left the venue on cloud nine. Coldplay Ahmedabad Concert 2025: Chris Martin Performs ‘Vande Mataram’ for Fans at Final India Show at Narendra Modi Stadium (Watch Video).

Coldplay Brings BTS Vibes to Ahmedabad Concert 2025 With ‘My Universe’

