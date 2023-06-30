BTS' Jungkook has announced his new solo single. Titled "Seven", the song will be out on July 14 this year. "We are pleased to inform you about the release of “Seven,” the solo digital single by BTS member Jungkook," read statement by BIGHIT MUSIC. The track is said to be a summer themed song. BTS’ Jungkook, V, RM and Suga Attend Harry Styles’ Concert in Korea, Fans Trend #Taekook on Twitter As They Share Videos and Photos – Watch.

Jungkook To Drop New Song in July:

