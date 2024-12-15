Allu Arjun, accompanied by his wife Allu Sneha Reddy and daughter Allu Arha, was spotted visiting the residence of veteran actor Chiranjeevi just a day after the actor's release from Hyderabad Central Jail. The visit followed Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi's wife, who had visited Allu Arjun the previous day upon his return to his Jubilee Hills residence after his release. In the video, Allu Arjun, dressed in a sweatshirt, can be seen driving the car himself, with Sneha Reddy in the passenger seat and their daughter seated in the backseat. Celebs Visit Allu Arjun: Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati and More Show Support After Actor’s Jail Release (Watch Videos).

Allu Arjun and Family Visiting Chiranjeevi’s Residence

VIDEO | Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun drives himself with his wife and kids to actor Chiranjeevi's house. #AlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule #Chiranjeevi pic.twitter.com/RuPVV4oBer — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 15, 2024

